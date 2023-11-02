Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.30

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 523478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $1.8331 dividend. This is a positive change from Sampo Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.88. This represents a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.28%.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

