Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 2,432 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,281,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.