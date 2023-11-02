Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.84% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.