Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $179.01 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $242.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.