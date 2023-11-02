Sandy Spring Bank Buys 2,106 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

NYSE:APTV opened at $83.48 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $83.48 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

