Sandy Spring Bank Buys 2,106 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on APTV
Aptiv Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE:APTV opened at $83.48 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $83.48 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.60.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aptiv
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.