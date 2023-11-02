Sandy Spring Bank Buys 32,655 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 339,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,601,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 152,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

