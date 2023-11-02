Sandy Spring Bank Buys 88 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $351.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.05 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

