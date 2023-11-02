Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.7 %

FDX opened at $245.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $151.34 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

