Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

SWKS stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average of $103.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.15.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

