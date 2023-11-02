Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,171,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hill Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 479,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.5 %

BN opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 339.26 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 322.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BN. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

