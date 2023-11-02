Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTI opened at $211.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.13 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.16. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

