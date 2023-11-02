Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 943 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $181.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.91.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

