Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,230 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $6,800,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3 %

MKC stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

