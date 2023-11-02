Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,394 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $370.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.97 and its 200-day moving average is $395.18. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

