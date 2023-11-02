Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,569 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE C opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

