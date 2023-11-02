Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,875 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 31.9% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TFC opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.