Sandy Spring Bank Sells 4,926 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,120,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,014,000 after buying an additional 1,404,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after buying an additional 879,976 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,335,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,604,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

