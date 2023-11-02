Sandy Spring Bank Sells 828 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after buying an additional 1,826,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,901,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $69.79.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

