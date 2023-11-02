Saturna Capital CORP Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

