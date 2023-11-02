Saturna Capital CORP Buys Shares of 3,199 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rambus by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $54.19 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

View Our Latest Report on Rambus

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.