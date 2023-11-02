Saturna Capital CORP Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Chevron Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.20. The company has a market cap of $268.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

