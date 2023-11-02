Saturna Capital CORP Has $460,000 Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.