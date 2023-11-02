Saturna Capital CORP Increases Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $3,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $788,351. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

