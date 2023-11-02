Saturna Capital CORP Makes New $382,000 Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

