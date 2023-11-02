Saturna Capital CORP Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,390 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 145.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPLK

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $146.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.09, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.76. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.15 and a 52 week high of $148.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.