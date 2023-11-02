Saturna Capital CORP Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $101.56 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average of $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

