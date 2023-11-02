Saturna Capital CORP Reduces Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,118,007,000 after purchasing an additional 260,087 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.80.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.61 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

