Saturna Capital CORP Reduces Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,299 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Shell were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 50.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.40 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

View Our Latest Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.