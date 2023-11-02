Savant Capital LLC Acquires 4,739 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,413,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $707,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,656 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Down 1.8 %

NKE opened at $100.88 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $153.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average of $107.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

