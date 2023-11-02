Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,616 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of T opened at $15.57 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.