Savant Capital LLC Buys 26,305 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 399.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 64,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 758,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDT opened at $70.85 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $83.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

