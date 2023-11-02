Savant Capital LLC Buys 700 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

