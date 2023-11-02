Savant Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,259,000 after purchasing an additional 430,604 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at $57,842,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 400,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 162,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $191.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.39 and its 200 day moving average is $196.96. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $168.40 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.