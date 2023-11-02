Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

