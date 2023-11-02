Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,061 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,425,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 413,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $86.90 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $80.51 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.02. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

