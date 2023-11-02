Savant Capital LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1,525.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 203.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY opened at $187.79 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.80.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

