Savant Capital LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average is $70.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

