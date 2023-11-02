Savant Capital LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PPG opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.42 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.