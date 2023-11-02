Savant Capital LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $67.61 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

