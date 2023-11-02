Savant Capital LLC Invests $3.12 Million in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

ARCC opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

