Savant Capital LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 61,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

LMT opened at $452.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

