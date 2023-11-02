Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.