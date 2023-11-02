Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 651.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 501.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 72,308 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 74.2% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $112.13 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.