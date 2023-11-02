Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $76.80 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.