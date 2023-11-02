Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

TXN stock opened at $143.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

