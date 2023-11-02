Savant Capital LLC Sells 5,090 Shares of Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 1.28% of Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after buying an additional 48,941 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 51,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,694,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000.

Get Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSD opened at $88.99 on Thursday. Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.48.

About Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.