Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,613,860,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,966 shares of company stock worth $6,899,372 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

