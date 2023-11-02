Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Schneider National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,388,000 after acquiring an additional 227,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after acquiring an additional 297,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

