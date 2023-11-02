Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 81.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 52,789 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

