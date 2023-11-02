Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

